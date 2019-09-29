Anorak News | Man has sex with plastic cleaning cone at Wigan train station

Man has sex with plastic cleaning cone at Wigan train station

Phwoar!

Is nothing safe? To Wigan train station, where a man has been caught shagging a cleaning cone. He was observed abusing the facilities by a worker for Virgin Trains, natch.

The Metro reports on Trevor Smith, 38, who was “found in a lift with his trousers and undies around his ankles while thrusting his hips at the cone”. At first Mr Smith was observed with the cone upside down on his lap. He later “mounted” the cone.

Says one witness: “I have not seen anything like that in all my time working on the railway.” It’s unlikely he’s ever been to Motherwell station.

Smith, who has committed other public sex acts in the past, will be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court on Thursday, October 24.

Cleaners at the court would be well-advised to lock their tools in a safe place until after sentencing.

Anorak

Posted: 29th, September 2019 | In: Key Posts, Strange But True Comment | TrackBack | Permalink