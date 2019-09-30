Anorak News | Portland hails the end of the urinal

Portland hails the end of the urinal

Good news for men who like to sit down to take a wazz. The City of Portland has done away with urinals at its Portland Building. “The City of Portland banned urinals in the remodeled Portland Building,” says local station KGW. In an email to employees last February, Portland Chief Administrative Officer Tom Rinehart wrote about the gender-neutral bathrooms:

“We will continue to have gender-specific (male and female) multi-stall restrooms that are readily available to any employee that prefers to use one. But, there will be no urinals in any restroom in the building. This will give us the flexibility we need for any future changes in signage. I am convinced that this is the right way to ensure success as your employer, remove arbitrary barriers in our community, and provide leadership that is reflective of our shared values.”

Will the men up their toilet game – flush the chain; you only need a book if you run out of toilet paper; no aiming at the wall and floor- or will women be reduced – not bothering to flush and wash their hands in case whatshisface wants to chat at the sink?



Anorak

