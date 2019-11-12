Anorak News | Ant McPartlin related to I’m a Celebrity co-star

Ant McPartlin related to I’m a Celebrity co-star

Mr Wichetty Bug

I’m a Celebrity returns and with it come still more news on how fabulous Ant and Dec are. Dec has always been great, of course, but people might have read about Ant’s drink driving, drug taking and love life and thought him less than admirable. But in truth national treasure Ant is just like Dec because they both carry “the unique DNA marker, S660″.

News is that “both Ant and Dec can trace their bloodlines back the skeleton of a Viking, who was believed to have died in Dublin in 790AD. The pair are both descendants of the Viking, through their father’s bloodlines, which means they are distant cousins.”

How did they take the news? Like showbiz pals. The Chronicle notes:

“That’s brilliant,” gasped McPartlin. “Oh my God,” added Donnelly , leading McPartlin to jokingly ask whether he was disappointed.

Ant’s only human, of course, and we wish him well. And he’ll remain only human until the next press release when we discover that he’s related to another of his I’m A Celebrity co-stars, the perennial witchetty grub.

