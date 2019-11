Photoshop nightmares: Cloned human beings spotted on Eurostar

Ian Martin has spotted something strange on the Eurostar.

This is Euston’s future – an actual cloned nightmare. I think the dick in the hat is looking for his doppelgänger. 🍄 pic.twitter.com/tbiGXCSKHC — Ian Martin (@IanMartin) November 23, 2019

The full render is more worrying. “Have you seen the fuller render,” asks @pistosophy. Here it is:

Spotter: @IanMartin

Anorak

