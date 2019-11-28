Anorak News | LibDems and Labour to rebrand in change of election strategy

LibDems and Labour to rebrand in change of election strategy

Hot on the heels of news that the LibDems are ditching their dire policy to revoke Article 50 and thus ignore a democratic vote, news reaches us that Labour are also changing direction mid-way through their election campaign.

As the LibDems realise that what sounds good in a Remain-biased Parliament does not reflect the country’s mood, Labour are experiencing a chastening time as they take their disingenuous Brexit policies out of Islington.

The LibDems realise Revoke is an elitist and undemocratic policy. They now want a second referendum. Maybe.

Labour are now telling voters in Leave voting areas that their desire for a second EU referendum is not an attempt at “Remain by the back door”. Ha. What tosh. Of course it is. We’ve been watching them trying to stop Brexit for two years. It turns out that in face-to-face meetings on doorsteps, voters are not all slack-jawed deplorables in need of a re-eduction.

If Labour want a new argument, better they change tack and tell voters what they really want to hear: “Jeremy who?” They can then rebrand as something people will undoubtedly find less nuanced and racist than Labour, like the Not The Tory Party Party, or perhaps something more in tune with what they represent, such as the Blame The Jews Party?

Two weeks to go until the big vote – don’t forget to show them what you think of them.

Anorak

