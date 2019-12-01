Anorak News | Mike Bloomberg says China is a democracy and Xi Jinping answers to his ‘constituents’

Mike Bloomberg says China is a democracy and Xi Jinping answers to his ‘constituents’

Michael ‘Mike’ Bloomberg didn’t get to be billionaire by being a dufus and doing no research. So why doe he tell Margret Hoover that China’s President Xi Jinping asnwer to his “constituents” and leader through the will of the people. Jinpins is, says Bloomberg, not a dictator.

.@MikeBloomberg tells @FiringLineShow that China's leader is addressing pollution to satisfy constituents & secure his political future.

"The Communist Party wants to stay in power in China and they listen to the public," he says. pic.twitter.com/B9SoAXJwrM — Firing Line with Margaret Hoover (@FiringLineShow) September 27, 2019

in 2012, Xi walked at the front of the Politburo Standing Committee onto the stage at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. In 2017, “Xi Jinping thought” – an articulation of his political philosophy – was “enshrined in the constitution of the Chinese Communist Party”.

Bloomberg created the news organisation Bloomberg.

Bloomberg v Bloomberg

In October 2019, it reported:

But the unrest underscored growing uneasiness with Xi’s style of rule, with U.S. lawmakers threatening sanctions over the government’s handling of Hong Kong and China’s mass detention of ethnic Uighurs. Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council — controlled by the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party — issued a statement condemning China’s “one party dictatorship.”

China: the dictatorship without a dictator nearly all the Chinese never voted for.

Anorak

Posted: 1st, December 2019 | In: Politicians Comment | TrackBack | Permalink