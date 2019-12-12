Anorak News | Diane Abbott wears two left shoes – what utter tosh

Diane Abbott wears two left shoes – what utter tosh

The lady is for turning

Out on the campaign trail with her fellow Labour MP for Hackney Meg Hillier, shadow home secretary Diane Abbott was pictured on Twitter apparently wearing two left shoes. She is fashion forward. And if you cannot keep up with her trendsetting, wait a while and she’ll circle back again. But surely this is fake? Not so says the Telegraph, which reports it as fact.

Why is the paper of record so lacking in circumspection? Sad stuff when the Press becomes monocular and far from right.

“Typical patriarchy focusing on what a woman wears”

Imagine being the subject of such fakery and bad reporting. Just horrible.

Anorak

