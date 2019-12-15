Anorak News | Labour is dead: the horror of anti-racists backing Corbyn and throwing Jews under the bus

Labour is dead: the horror of anti-racists backing Corbyn and throwing Jews under the bus
Did you turn the other cheek to racism and vote for Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party? Or did you look at the party’s abhorrent treatment of Jews and rather than self-declare yourself an enemy of racism with a hashtag, T-shirt or ermine gown decide to act and not vote for a party being investigated for institutional racism? In living memory of the Holocaust, did you turn your back on British Jews when they needed you? Or did you spend years telling others to vote Labour? Are you an avowed anti-racist who voted Labour?
This isn’t to say everyone who voted for Corbyn’s Labour is an anti-semite. Millions of voters considered other things to be more important. Others could see no evidence of anti-Jewish racism at all. But what about people who are woke into racism, who call it out when they see it but backed Labour?
Corbyn had his fans:
The Guardian backed Corbyn and Labour. But now they want to explain:
On December 10th, the Guardian told us to vote for Corbyn in a lengthy editorial. The paper had this to say about Labour and British Jews. Look out for the bit about having zero tolerance on racism and that ‘but…’
Mr Corbyn’s own unpopularity could also scupper Labour in this election. His obdurate handling of the antisemitism crisis has disrupted the message of hope. Anything less than zero tolerance against racism tarnishes Labour’s credentials as an anti-racist organisation. The pain and hurt within the Jewish community, and the damage to Labour, are undeniable and shaming. Yet Labour remains indispensable to progressive politics.
Maybe racism can be used to stop Brexit and the Tories?
After an incident at the Manchester Derby, TV pundit Gary Neveille opined:
“You are watching the prime minister’s debate where he is talking about migration to this country and people having to have certain levels. It fuels it all the time. It has got worse over the last few years in this country and not just in football… [A fan] thinks he can come to a game and racially abuse someone playing football. It is disgusting. It is terrible and something has to be done. It is not just about banning him from football. Everyone has a responsibility… We always judge other countries on how they deal with racism but we are poor with dealing with it ourselves.”
Gary Neville is no friend to bigots. Good. He made his point. He’s certainly not an anti-semite. So why this, then?
A vote for Labour gave succour to anti-semites. Had Corbyn won, people now saying he was a horror show would have cheered. And Jews would have felt even more isolated and fearful. But no matter about them, right, so long as the trains run on time, who cares..?
