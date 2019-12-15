Anorak News | Labour is dead: the horror of anti-racists backing Corbyn and throwing Jews under the bus

Labour is dead: the horror of anti-racists backing Corbyn and throwing Jews under the bus

Did you turn the other cheek to racism and vote for Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party? Or did you look at the party’s abhorrent treatment of Jews and rather than self-declare yourself an enemy of racism with a hashtag, T-shirt or ermine gown decide to act and not vote for a party being investigated for institutional racism? In living memory of the Holocaust, did you turn your back on British Jews when they needed you? Or did you spend years telling others to vote Labour? Are you an avowed anti-racist who voted Labour?

This isn’t to say everyone who voted for Corbyn’s Labour is an anti-semite. Millions of voters considered other things to be more important. Others could see no evidence of anti-Jewish racism at all. But what about people who are woke into racism, who call it out when they see it but backed Labour?

Johnny Rotten has a message for Jeremy Corbyn & the Labour Party 😘

“You fucking prejudiced racist bastard. I AM JEW.” #GodSaveBritain pic.twitter.com/uFtNPQ12eI — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) December 12, 2019

'Corbyn was a disaster on the doorstep… everyone knew he couldn't lead the working class out of a paper bag'.



Alan Johnson says he wants the 'little cult' @PeoplesMomentum 'out of the party' and to 'go back to your student politics' #ITVElection2019https://t.co/cLnCAxZ38f pic.twitter.com/jy0001Szh6 — ITV News (@itvnews) December 13, 2019

Corbyn had his fans:

Watch in horror as a group of anti-racist Jewish activists are subject to a torrent of antisemitic abuse at Jeremy Corbyn's closing party.



A kinder, gentler politics.#NeverCorbyn pic.twitter.com/Nyr9o7VGcz — Israel Advocacy Movement (@israel_advocacy) December 12, 2019

The Guardian backed Corbyn and Labour. But now they want to explain:

The Guardian says vote Labour



The Guardian says Labour is crap

On December 10th, the Guardian told us to vote for Corbyn in a lengthy editorial. The paper had this to say about Labour and British Jews. Look out for the bit about having zero tolerance on racism and that ‘but…’

Mr Corbyn’s own unpopularity could also scupper Labour in this election. His obdurate handling of the antisemitism crisis has disrupted the message of hope. Anything less than zero tolerance against racism tarnishes Labour’s credentials as an anti-racist organisation. The pain and hurt within the Jewish community, and the damage to Labour, are undeniable and shaming. Yet Labour remains indispensable to progressive politics.

Maybe racism can be used to stop Brexit and the Tories?

After an incident at the Manchester Derby, TV pundit Gary Neveille opined:

“You are watching the prime minister’s debate where he is talking about migration to this country and people having to have certain levels. It fuels it all the time. It has got worse over the last few years in this country and not just in football… [A fan] thinks he can come to a game and racially abuse someone playing football. It is disgusting. It is terrible and something has to be done. It is not just about banning him from football. Everyone has a responsibility… We always judge other countries on how they deal with racism but we are poor with dealing with it ourselves.”

Gary Neville is no friend to bigots. Good. He made his point. He’s certainly not an anti-semite. So why this, then?

Labour 🌹 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) December 12, 2019

A vote for Labour gave succour to anti-semites. Had Corbyn won, people now saying he was a horror show would have cheered. And Jews would have felt even more isolated and fearful. But no matter about them, right, so long as the trains run on time, who cares..?

