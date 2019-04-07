Anorak News | Shami Chakrabarti to Jews: don’t panic Corbyn won’t be leader forever

Shami Chakrabarti to Jews: don’t panic Corbyn won’t be leader forever

Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour turn things upside for Jews

Shami Chakrabarti, given a seat in the House of Lords and made a Dame after telling us there is no anti-Semitism in the Labour Party, was on the telly this morning telling the Jewish Labour Movement they should remain in Labour because Jeremy Corbyn “won’t be the leader forever”. True. But have you see who they want to follow him?

Raus!

“My plea to the Jewish Labour Movement is to stay in the Labour movement and to tackle racism together, not to personalise it and make it about Jeremy Corbyn, because he is one person and he won’t be leader forever.”

You can tackle racism with the rest of Labour just as soon as, er, the leader Shami fully supports and wants to govern the nation has gone. In the meanwhile, your presence in Labour is an endorsement of the Party accused of being rife with Jew hatred.

Don’t worry, turkeys, says the turkey farmer looking at his full Christmas order book, next year we’ll all be vegans and things will be great.

Time for Jexit.

Paul Sorene

Posted: 7th, April 2019 | In: Key Posts, Politicians Comment | TrackBack | Permalink