Nigel Farage celebrates Brexit with a portrait called ‘Mr Brexit’ – and are those lip fillers?

Michael Deacon was there to see a painting unveiled: Nigel Farage has just unveiled a portrait of himself entitled ‘Mr Brexit’. Jim Davidson is now giving a speech to mark the occasion. Happy Brexit everyone.”

Nigel Farage has just unveiled a portrait of himself entitled "Mr Brexit". Jim Davidson is now giving a speech to mark the occasion. Happy Brexit everyone pic.twitter.com/dCDnfqywwt — Michael Deacon (@MichaelPDeacon) January 30, 2020

Want a close up. Be brave…

Lip service

Can you be our own waxwork?

Anorak

Posted: 30th, January 2020 | In: News, Politicians Comment | TrackBack | Permalink