Anorak News | Why Caroline Flack died – by the people who knew her least

Why Caroline Flack died – by the people who knew her least

When Caroline Flack was found dead in her home, the vulture business went to work. On Twitter, many decided that with the news still fresh and facts about the TV presenter’s death largely unknown, it was the ideal moment to pass judgement.

The story leads the tabloids. Each has a hot take on why Caroline Flack died, not least of all the Mail, which calls her “troubled”, the Sunday Mirror which shrouds the awful news in the shocker ‘Death By Valentine’ and the Express which considers the location and style of home her home newsworthy (Flack dies in “London flat”).

On Twitter, a heated debated was triggered over who was behind Caroline Flack’s death:

Journalists:

The ghoulish celebrity and “lifestyle” tabloid hacks all peddling a narrative about anonymous social media accounts is grim. The biggest bullies have bylines in national newspapers and their own radio shows https://t.co/GFEdwywcxN — Matt Zarb-Cousin (@mattzarb) February 16, 2020

Sun journalist Dan Wootton:

Dan Wootton is possibly the nastiest person ever and a disgrace to humanity. At the forefront of the Caroline Flack ABUSE, then acting like an angel after her death. He is what’s wrong with this world. pic.twitter.com/ASD6mPsfiv — CAMERON👁 (@cqmerqn) February 15, 2020

ITV:

Caroline was hung out to dry by ITV. She was distraught they didn’t stand by her. And distraught about the lack of support she was given. Caroline and I were devastated to attend the funeral of our friend Mike Thalassitis last year. I cannot believe we are here again. — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) February 15, 2020

Media:

sorry mate, you realise this is the last thing you shared before this news broke? doesn't it make you stop and think for a second that laying it on thick and endorsing/encouraging abuse might not be the best thing to do to women who are talking about their poor mental health? pic.twitter.com/RjqmA5xnhc — Jonathan Fisher (@fishplums) February 15, 2020

Twitter:

FWIW I’ve never tweeted about #CarolineFlack & only discussed her on my radio show after her arrest & sacking from Love Island, when I said she’d been badly treated by ITV in contrast to Ant McPartlin. But thanks to the nutjob tweeters blaming me for her sad death anyway — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) February 16, 2020

Social Media:

MailOnline has published 16 stories about Caroline Flack since her death was announced. It had published 25+ stories about her since the new year. But yes, it was ‘trial by social media.’ pic.twitter.com/oIcIk3QDQ7 — Mic Wright (@brokenbottleboy) February 15, 2020

The Law?:

A number of people have asked questions about the tragic case of Caroline Flack.



I have no particular insight into her case or her personal circumstances. But some general observations are set out below for assistance. — The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) February 16, 2020

The Law:

To all those rushing to blame the media for Caroline Flack's death, I suggest they read this. The CPS have big questions to answer. https://t.co/YEV0gWCE0D — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 15, 2020

Such are the facts.

Anorak

