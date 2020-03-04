Anorak News | Rebecca Long-Bailey and anti-semitism: I’m a victim too!

Rebecca Long-Bailey and anti-semitism: I’m a victim too!

Rebecca-Long Bailey, aka Corbyn II, is the Labour MP who saw the electorate send her party to their worst defeat since 1935 and gave leader Jeremy Corbyn 10/10 for his work. But she is not Corbyn II. No siree. She for one will call out anti-semitism when she sees it, whether it be on Press TV, a wall in East London or amongst her ‘friends’. Well, so says (not) Corbyn II as she bids to become the Labour Party’s next leader:

To be clear, accusing a Jew who calls out antisemitism of working on behalf of Israel is both conspiratorial & antisemitic.



And using Zionist as a term of abuse isn't much better.



Why didn't you challenge this straight away @RLong_Bailey? This is not what leadership looks like. https://t.co/zD9Wx2SGUW — Margaret Hodge (@margarethodge) February 24, 2020

That clip made it on to the Andrew Neil show:

“With retrospect I should have called that out directly”



Rebecca Long-Bailey is asked about her interaction with a party member who called some Labour MPs “members of the Israeli lobby”#AndrewNeilShow https://t.co/8XcBz7ltqz pic.twitter.com/JDnMtfApog — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) March 4, 2020

Rebecca Long-Bailey: not a Jew.

