Anorak News | Rebecca Long-Bailey and anti-semitism: I’m a victim too!

Rebecca Long-Bailey and anti-semitism: I’m a victim too!
Rebecca-Long Bailey, aka Corbyn II, is the Labour MP who saw the electorate send her party to their worst defeat since 1935 and gave leader Jeremy Corbyn 10/10 for his work. But she is not Corbyn II. No siree. She for one will call out anti-semitism when she sees it, whether it be on Press TV, a wall in East London or amongst her ‘friends’. Well, so says (not) Corbyn II as she bids to become the Labour Party’s next leader:
That clip made it on to the Andrew Neil show:
Rebecca Long-Bailey: not a Jew.
Posted: 4th, March 2020