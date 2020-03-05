Anorak News | Coronavirus in London: Who is Lady Buckethead?

Anorak

by | 5th, March 2020

Coronavirus in London

Are you taking precautions against catching the coronavirus, like washing your hands whilst singing Happy Birthday to the tune to Anarchy in the UK and “self-isolating” in a place where nobody will come into contact with you, like on a bed pushed into a hospital corridor, attending a LibDem conference or becoming Prince Andrew.

Maybe you do like to this woman does (see above) and wear a plastic jar on your head whilst riding the London Underground or a bus?

Hat by Tupperwear. Scarf: model’s own.



