Anorak News | UK Health Minister Matt Hancock puts his advice behind a paywall: Get FREE Coronavirus information from experts

UK Health Minister Matt Hancock puts his advice behind a paywall: Get FREE Coronavirus information from experts

Coronavirus COVID-19 has replaced Brexit as the media’s focus point. Thankfully, people more versed in such illnesses are here to cut through the to-deadline blather. You can tune into free online course by London’s Imperial College called ‘Science Matters: Let’s Talk About COVID-19‘.

Or you could pay to hear the thoughts of UK Secretary of State for Health & Social Care and MP for West Suffolk Matt Hancock in the Telegraph.

Many publications have pulled down their paywalls for Coronavirus news.

Update: You can now read Matt Hancock’s words for free. But the free course from actual experts is a better use of your time.

Anorak

Posted: 15th, March 2020 | In: News Comment | TrackBack | Permalink