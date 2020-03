May 16 2020: The Moon, Venus and Jupiter will make a smiley face in the sky over North America

This May 16, a crescent moon beneath Venus And Jupiter will form a smiley face in the sky. The occultation, says ABS-CBN News, will only be visible from the USA and Canada.

