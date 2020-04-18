Anorak News | Coronavirus coppers filmed harassing and threatening journalist in Finsbury Park

Coronavirus coppers filmed harassing and threatening journalist in Finsbury Park
We don’t know why the police were talking to a woman and her dog in Finsbury Park, North London. But one journalist who tried to find out was harassed and threatened with a fine by the coronavirus coppers. The best part might be when one copper asks Michael Segalov for his “credentials”. It’s journalism and free speech, officer, you don’t need any:
Posted: 18th, April 2020 | In: Key Posts, News Comment | TrackBack | Permalink