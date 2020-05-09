Anorak News | Coronavirus Lockdown is over: London police bemoan people enjoying pizza and beer in parks

Coronavirus Lockdown is over: London police bemoan people enjoying pizza and beer in parks

Having been told the lockdown would be relaxed for the back holiday weekend or just after, and then that it wouldn’t be, it’s not all that surprising to see people using parks and beaches to relax in as the sun shines brightly. London police are unhappy with the al fresco dining:

#OpPIMA and sadly we’re fighting a losing battle in the parks today. Literally hundreds of people sitting having pizza, beers, wines. As always a big thank you to those that are observing the guidelines #StayHomeSaveLives #ProtectOurNHS #lockdownuk pic.twitter.com/U2eFTKTDGJ — Hackney Police (gov.uk/coronavirus) (@MPSHackney) May 9, 2020

Do we care that police are unhappy? Has all police action been sensible? From Derbyshire to London and beyond, police have got it wrong. Matt Kiloyne notes: “If you’ve ever wondered what a petty bureaucrat is, it’s the one that has taped off a log in Victoria Park.”

In Clapham:

A virus will do what a virus does. But people have free will and use common sense to gage the risk to themselves and their loved ones. Many are ready and willing to go out – and get back to work. The lockdown – it’s over, isn’t it…

