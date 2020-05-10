Anorak News | Introducing The Prince Andrew Jeffrey Epstein Commemorative Mug

Introducing The Prince Andrew Jeffrey Epstein Commemorative Mug

“To commemorate a sweat-free and honourable relationship” some bright spark has created the Prince Andrew – Jeffrey Epstein souvenir mug. It was a “special relationship” – until the billionaire paedophile apparently killed himself inside a maximum security New York prison where he was awaiting trial for more depraved crimes. It was a suicide we’re told nobody witnessed on CCTV. What Andrew saw and didn’t see has yet to be tested in a court of law.

