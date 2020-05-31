Anorak News | George Floyd Riots: video of mob trying to murder and rob sword wielding man in Dallas

George Floyd Riots: video of mob trying to murder and rob sword wielding man in Dallas
How do you react to the death of George Floyd. You should be angry. You should be sickened by the casual acts of violence that left a man dead after he was abused by police. You should campaign for equality and blind justice. But in Dallas, Texas, lunatics thought it right to try to murder a man who’d thought it sensible to carry a sword into the street. The mob used bricks, feet and a skateboard to crush his skull. What do we see – violence, race, crime or just part of the whole story? The video was taken by Elijah Schaffer of conservative broadcaster Blaze TV. It is shocking. The mob is cowardly. The mob always is:
And as for the police:
