Anorak News | George Floyd Riots: video of mob trying to murder and rob sword wielding man in Dallas

George Floyd Riots: video of mob trying to murder and rob sword wielding man in Dallas

How do you react to the death of George Floyd. You should be angry. You should be sickened by the casual acts of violence that left a man dead after he was abused by police. You should campaign for equality and blind justice. But in Dallas, Texas, lunatics thought it right to try to murder a man who’d thought it sensible to carry a sword into the street. The mob used bricks, feet and a skateboard to crush his skull. What do we see – violence, race, crime or just part of the whole story? The video was taken by Elijah Schaffer of conservative broadcaster Blaze TV. It is shocking. The mob is cowardly. The mob always is:

Full unedited video for editorial requests. Please attribute to Elijah Schaffer of Blaze TV. I cannot confirm he was the store owner, but I pulled out my camera when I saw him appearing to defend a store, then he was rushed, then made the move that might have cost him his life pic.twitter.com/8oGa2obBbp — ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) May 31, 2020

This looks like attempted murder

Another angle of the sword guy



This video apparently agrees with my perspective the man was attempting to protect his store



Got foolish



Rushed rioters



Nearly lost his life



Has nothing to do with black vs white



Shop owner vs rioters is all



pic.twitter.com/SFfMBc80kI — ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) May 31, 2020

And as for the police:

Minneapolis Police and National Guard patrolling resident neighborhoods stopped to fire on residents peacefully filming them from their own front porch. #MinneapolisPoliceMurderdHim pic.twitter.com/mh8uyZN0hl — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) May 31, 2020

