Anorak News | Black panther shadows a leopard in a brilliant photograph by Mithun H

Black panther shadows a leopard in a brilliant photograph by Mithun H

Thanks to photographer Mithun H for allowing us to share his picture of Saya, a black panther, and a leopard mate Cleopatra in India’s Kabini Forest. “Usually in the courting pairs generally it is the male who takes charge and moves around with the female following close behind. But with this couple, it was definitely Cleo who was in charge while the panther followed,” he says on his Instagram.

Spotter: Mithun H

