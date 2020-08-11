Anorak News | BBC Breakfast turns migrants Channel crossing into a would-be snuff movie

BBC Breakfast turns migrants Channel crossing into a would-be snuff movie

Where were you when the BBC was on a boat in the English Channel watching migrants trying to stop their rubber dingy from sinking? You might have seen the BBC’s tweet and a short video of its report:

"They're using a plastic container to try to bail out the boat"

Live on #BBCBreakfast this morning @SimonJonesNews found another migrant boat attempting to cross the Channel. The group say they're from Syria. https://t.co/0Z1MV3vLPp pic.twitter.com/JNxoJo59ao — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) August 10, 2020

Simon Jones, our man on the scene (in a bigger, dryer boat), talked us through the drama on a “choppy” sea. The migrants were using a plastic container to try to bail out the boat. Faced with people in a “dangerous” situation, what did the man in the bigger, dryer, safer boat do? Yes: he shouted: “Are you ok?” That was after “spotting” (aka looking for and finding) the migrants half an hour earlier, and, presumably, staying close to them.

The BBC’s bloke went full sailing regatta and asked them, “Are you all right?” He then gave them a thumbs up. Not an old Roman Emperor’s signal for them to be spared death at the circus, but an attempt to get some kind of reaction. Jones then asked them where they were from?; “How many people” (on the boat?; under the boat?; fallen from the boat?); and “Where do you want to go?” Not one wag replied ‘Your house” or “Mars”, settling instead on Dover.

Stay tuned for when one boat carrying migrants is capsized by the wash from a TV crew’s launch, and a reporter can lower their voice and talk about a ‘tragedy’.

#Hungary: Video shows a reporter tripping a refugee with a child in his arms during police chase. via @shul_evolution pic.twitter.com/5fhNB8kKZd — ѕyndιcalιѕт (@syndicalisms) September 8, 2015

Anorak

Posted: 11th, August 2020 | In: Key Posts, News, TV & Radio Comment | TrackBack | Permalink