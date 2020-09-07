Anorak News | Christmas Gifts: 26 Erotic Stickers from Joseph Apoux’s Alphabet Pornographique

Christmas Gifts: 26 Erotic Stickers from Joseph Apoux’s Alphabet Pornographique

Hold the satsuma. Stocking fillers come no fruitier than this collection of stickers featuring all 26 letters of Joseph Apoux’s Erotic Alphabet of 1880. A single print of the French artist’s ‘Alphabet pornographique’ and the A-Z as individual wall art are available as prints on fine art paper. But to customise a skateboard, laptop or book, the stickers are the tops.

The entire sheet measures 14inches square, and individual stickers are just over 5cm square. Two of the prints below give you an idea of how the designs appear as in the flesh. Global shipping is on offer. So you can send them as a gift to anyone anywhere.

