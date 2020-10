BBC News broadcasts Boris Johnson and other British tits

The chef was on the BBC News show to talk bout Covid-19 and the Government’s ham-fisted, half-arsed attempts to contain it and let us get on with our lives. Behind him a chart of “British Tits” – Great Tits, Blue Tits, Boris Johnson and more…

Spotter: Mike Harris

