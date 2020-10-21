Anorak News | Spell out your name and desires with these fantastic erotic alphabet fridge magnets (NSFW)

Spell out your name and desires with these fantastic erotic alphabet fridge magnets (NSFW)

A bloke one revealed that NORWICH was not his favourite football team, but an acronym he’d send his wife. The other liberty he’d take was to have the leading ‘N’ stand for’ Knickers’. As you try to work out the code, you might like to cook up of of your or just spell the entire message and stick it to your fridge with these fantastic fridge magnets featuring Joseph Apoux’s Erotic Alphabet of 1880.

Flashbak has fine range of merchandise featuring the racy letters, including prints for each letter (perfect for the smallest room), and a great set of stickers. And these magnets are every bit as good. You can buy the full 26 letters on three economical sheets, or each letter as an individual magnet in a choice of three sizes.

It’s ‘Knickers Off Ready When I Come Home’.

