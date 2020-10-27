Anorak News | The best Christmas cards delivered to your door

The best Christmas cards delivered to your door
by Anorak | 27th, October 2020
Over on Flashbak, they’ve greeting cards for any and every occasion. There are birthday cards, Christmas cards, cards for love and cards that simply say ‘I’m thinking of you’.
These greetings cards are printed on high-quality 330gsm Fedrigoni card. They come delivered to your door. Cards are either A5 or 5×7 and can be ordered as singles or packs of 10.
See the full range of Christmas cards on the Flashbak Shop.
