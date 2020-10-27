Anorak News | The best Christmas cards delivered to your door

The best Christmas cards delivered to your door

Over on Flashbak, they’ve greeting cards for any and every occasion. There are birthday cards, Christmas cards, cards for love and cards that simply say ‘I’m thinking of you’.

These greetings cards are printed on high-quality 330gsm Fedrigoni card. They come delivered to your door. Cards are either A5 or 5×7 and can be ordered as singles or packs of 10.

Shooting Star – From Les Etoiles; Derniere Feerie by Joseph Mery and illustrated by J.J. Grandville, 1847.

Utagawa Hiroshige – Drum bridge at Meguro and Sunset Hill, 1857 Meguro taikobashi yūhinooka (The Drum Bridge at Meguro and Yuhi (or Sunset) Hill). Ukiyo-e print shows hows pedestrians crossing a stone bridge during a snowstorm.

Mano Poderosa (The All-Powerful Hand), or Las Cinco Personas (The Five Persons), 19th century. Oil on metal (possibly tin-plated iron), Mexico, Brooklyn Museum.

Comet – Illustration from French satirical magazine ‘L’Assiette au Beurre’, 1910. Artist Unknown.

Leonid Meteor Shower Over Niagara Falls -1892 – Illustration from Edmund Weiss, Bilder-Atlas der Sternenwelt [Image atlas of the star world], Stuttgart, 1892 via Smithsonian Library Washington DC.

FUCK 2020 featuring Santa Claus With a Handgun by Will Crawford – 1912.

Louis Wain, Three Cats Singing, c. 1925, Greeting Card

Utagawa Hiroshige (Japanese 歌川 広重), aka Andō Hiroshige (Japanese 安藤 広重; 1797 – 12 October 1858) : Travellers on horseback in the snow, woodblock colour print. between circa 1835 and circa 1837.

See the full range of Christmas cards on the Flashbak Shop.

Anorak

Posted: 27th, October 2020 | In: Key Posts, The Consumer Comment | TrackBack | Permalink