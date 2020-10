Hilary Clinton says this time she will beat Trump

The New York Times‘ headline is choice: “Hillary Clinton Says It’s Different This Time.” The 2016 Democratic candidate on why she’s so confident that Joe Biden will win.

What is different “this time” is that Donald Trump not trying to beat Hilary Clinton.

