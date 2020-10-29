Anorak News | ‘Labour broke the law’ and will now pay for its Jew baiting and anti-semitism

‘Labour broke the law’ and will now pay for its Jew baiting and anti-semitism

The Labour Party is “responsible for unlawful acts of harassment and discrimination” claims The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC). Under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership, Labour, there was, says the commission:

Political interference in anti-Semitism complaints

Failure to provide adequate training to those handling anti-Semitism complaints

Harassment

The two grounds upon which EHRC says Labour broke the law. pic.twitter.com/9xJ469Nygy — Tim Stanley (@timothy_stanley) October 29, 2020



The EHRC:

“The equality body’s analysis points to a culture within the party which, at best, did not do enough to prevent anti-Semitism and, at worst, could be seen to accept it.”

An EHRC spokesman enlarged:

“The blame for this sordid, disgraceful chapter in the Labour Party’s history lies firmly with those who held positions of leadership – those who possessed both power and influence to prevent the growth of anti-Jewish racism, but failed to act. “Never before in our collective history has the Labour Party so fundamentally strained the ties that have bound the Jewish community to the British Left.”

Over to you Dame Shami…

Anorak

Posted: 29th, October 2020 | In: News, Politicians Comment | TrackBack | Permalink