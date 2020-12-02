Anorak News | No deal Brexit promises boost for dogging in Kent

No deal Brexit promises boost for dogging in Kent

“There is something deeply British about dogging.” So goes the opinion of a Government cabinet minister, who according to the Sunday Times, also noted, possibly with a sneer: “Do Europeans even do dogging?”

KentOnline offers the promise that a “no-deal Brexit could lead to increased dogging in Kent lay-bys”, a Great British hobby the minister says will be boosted by patriot British lorry drivers looking to alleviate the tedium of waiting in their cabs for paperwork to be sorted by engaging in traditional al fresco sex and voyeurism.

Dogging is now Great British Dogging. Look out for it on the BBC sports channels and a celebrity version on ITV 3.

