Anorak News | London pub takes order for one Scotch Egg and 63 pints

London pub takes order for one Scotch Egg and 63 pints

Tier 2-ers can order a Scotch Egg and thus legally order alcohol to float it in. According to the rules, a Scotch egg is a “substantial meal”, something that must be ordered if you want to drink in the pub. Pubs can order or make a load of Scotch eggs and lob them at the punters. And it does not have to be large Scotch egg – containing a full hard or soft boiled egg wrapped in pork and breadcrumbs – it can be a Scotch egg of any size.

And so to a pub in London, where an order has gone in for 63 pints of beer, 12 glasses of wine and one Scotch egg:

Yeah, a Chorizo Scotch egg, which sounds revolting.

