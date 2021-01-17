Anorak News | Sarah Goodridge’s Beauty Revealed (1828) – a statesman’s naked keepsake

Anorak

Sarah Goodridge’s Beauty Revealed (1828) – a statesman’s naked keepsake

17th, January 2021

In 1828, American artist Sarah Goodridge (February 5, 1788 – December 28, 1853) gave a miniature portrait of her naked breast to US Statesman and would-be President (he tried and failed three times) Daniel Webster (January 18, 1782 – October 24, 1852).

As Flashbak writes, the miniature is painted in watercolours on a sliver of ivory. It’s wrapped in a blood-red leather case and closed with two clasps.

Sarah Goodridge’s Beauty Revealed

The author John Updike muses on the picture’s meaning in his 1993 essay The Revealed and the Concealed, verbalising the breasts’ message: “We are yours for the taking, in all our ivory loveliness, with our tenderly stippled nipples.”

An early sext, then?

Via: Flashbak. Sarah Goodridge’s Beauty Revealed is at The Met.



