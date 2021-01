Why my baby sleeps wherever and whenever they want – a beyond parody parenting guide

With all due respect, wtf pic.twitter.com/YnyaIhZWkx — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) January 17, 2021

As Jess Brammar (@jessbrammar) : “Just got the baby out of his cosy prison and ready for another day of baby-led parenting where we checks notes don’t put any clothes on him or feed him any solid food and let him fall asleep when he is self-aware enough to put himself down for a nap.”

Anorak

