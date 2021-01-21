Anorak News | Artist predicted Zoom in 1896 – the telephonoscope

Artist predicted Zoom in 1896 – the telephonoscope

The rough translation to this 1896 cartoon predicting the Zoom age is: “My wife visits her aunt in Budapest, my oldest daughter is studying to be a dentist in Melbourne… this does not prevent us from celebrating Christmas with the telephonoscope.”

Helen De Cruz adds:

Next to Zoom Christmas, Albert Robida also predicted courses via Zoom, in his novel Le Vingtième siècle. La vie électrique (1890). Caption reads “Courses by Telephonoscope”. He thought the “telephonoscope” would give us education, movies, teleconferencing.

Spotter: @Helenreflects

Anorak

