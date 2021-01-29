Anorak News | Marjorie Taylor Greene says open carry does not extend to Jews carrying laser beams

Marjorie Taylor Greene says open carry does not extend to Jews carrying laser beams

Bugger! They know about Operation Lox ‘n’ Loaded. Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has told everyone that a secret Jewish – sorry, Israeli – laser beam fired from space is causing fires in California. The far left and the far right agree: the Jews did it – whatever it is. Plus ca change.

Greene also says, according to NYMag: the QAnon conspiracy theory is “worth listening to”, 9/11 was an inside job, the mass murder at Parkland, Sandy Hook, and Las Vegas were staged and “Zionist supremacists” are promoting Muslim immigration to Europe in a scheme to outbreed white people.

Greene’s post on those laser beams, via NYMag and Media Matters:

Here’s more from the delightful Greene. She’s fearlessly confronting David Hogg, a survivor of the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. She claims he is being paid by George Soros (not an Israeli but very possibly a Jew):

Editorialised by a partisan CNN:

"I absolutely remember that," Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg says about GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene confronting him before she was elected. "As I was told growing up, it's just better not to respond to bullies and just walk away." https://t.co/oCz4TNhi7h pic.twitter.com/kt8eLmEUoZ — CNN (@CNN) January 28, 2021

Does open carry extend to Jews and their space lasers? And is Greene Jewish? Asking for a friend.

