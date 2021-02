‘Julia Roberts finds her holes get better with age’ – newspaper regrets the typo

Hollywood mega-star Julia Roberts ‘finds that her holes get better with age’. The Post-Journal regrets the error.

As do these throbbing organs:

I still giggle at this one pic.twitter.com/d9oSRL4Vy7 — Tom H (@Dahemsk) February 21, 2021

One of my all time faves. pic.twitter.com/ksrEQPTvlc — Jessie defund police fund abortions Losch🗽🇺🇾🌱 (@JessieLosch) February 21, 2021

This is my go to cheerer-upper pic.twitter.com/8mEJ9HOUSq — Chris Frayne (@OneFInCFrayne) February 21, 2021

Anorak

Posted: 22nd, February 2021 | In: Celebrities, Key Posts Comment | TrackBack | Permalink