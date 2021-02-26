Anorak News | The Radiohead Public Library is open and free to use

The Radiohead Public Library is open and free to use

Radiohead are giving away free music. They stole the hackers’ thunder when demos for the band’s 1997’s smash hit album OK Computer were stolen by releasing 18 hours of the material free to stream or buy for a limited time. All proceeds went to charity. Then more. The band’s archive is available in a free “public library” – go there to claim your click and print library card.

Spotter: Rolling Stone.

Anorak

