Anorak News | Prince Harry attends Oprah while Philip so sick

Prince Harry attends Oprah while Philip so sick

How can Prince Harry go ahead with his ‘o me miserum’ interview with US TV empress Oprah Winfrey when his grandfather is “so sick”? The Mail’s Richard Kay’s question is rhetorical. He provides no list of alternative answers. The inference is that only one response is needed: Harry’s a traitor.

The Telegraph is the only other mainstream paper to lead with the interview, in which Harry comes over wetter than an otter’s pocket. The former lad who dressed as a Nazi for laughs, used the word “Paki” and got naked playing pool in Las Vegas is now middle-aged, woke and taking time out from whatever it is he does to talk about his “incredibly hard” life.

The Telegraph quotes an unnamed source saying the Palace is worried about Philip’s ailing health (he’s 99) and couldn’t give a stuff about Harry and Meghan’s’s televised chat with Oprah Winfrey. Should Philip die the day the show airs, there will be much weeping and wailing at a smart residence in one of LA’s gated ghettos. And then the real problems begin for Harry should it dawn on Oprah and Hollywood bigshots that the big scoop served up a moist tissue to a tired, struggling, impoverished and cynical public. The Harry & Meghan show is the spin-off soap opera no-one watched.

Anorak

Posted: 2nd, March 2021 | In: News, Royal Family Comment | TrackBack | Permalink