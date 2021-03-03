Anorak News | BBC invites panel of non-Jews to declare that Jews cannot be victims of racism

BBC invites panel of non-Jews to declare that Jews cannot be victims of racism

Does the BBC have an issue with Jews? Dear old Auntie is trying to spot them. It’s got a televised panel on Politics Live to join in a bout of lunchtime Jew ‘rausing’. So how do you identify a Jew? Through eugenics? Watching them pray? By giving them a badge to wear? And why does it matter?

Any Jew looking into their Sephardi ancestry and perhaps taking up those countries’ offer of a right to return, after the Inquisition expelled them on pain of death, is not asked to prove any religious credentials. No-one in Lisbon or Seville asks how often the applicant goes to synagogue. The Gestapo never asked Jews that question either. But on the BBC’s Politics Live show, four non-Jews formed a panel discussing whether Jews are a race. It was a revolting spectacle, reminiscent of that New Statesman cover about the ‘Kosher Conspiracy’. Because if Jews are not a race (clue: they are) they cannot be victims of racism. Jews are fair game.

The BBC has form here. The BBC’s biography on new Labour leader for Scotland Anas Sarwar (born 14 March 1983) says he’s “the first minority ethnic leader of a major political party in the UK”. He isn’t. Three Jews have led major UK parties: two Conservative; one Labour.

The BBC changed that to read: Mr Sarwar “is the first non-white leader of a major political party in the UK”. All Jews are white? No. On the census forms, there is no room for ‘Jew’. This is useful because Jews are prone to getting murdered and making a big list of who they all are and where they all live can be dangerous for them. But nowadays, there should be the option.

But some people don’t get it, or don’t want to get it. People like Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner, who tweets: “I am so proud that our party has elected the first ever ethnic minority leader of a political party anywhere in the UK.” Nope. Wrong.

If you’re going to use race to score points and big yourself up, why not work to get it right? Ed Miliband, Benjamin D’Israeli and Michael Howard are the three Jews who’ve led major UK political parties. To the BBC and Angela Rayner they.do not count.

Politics Live host Jo Coburn then put it that because Jews have progressed so much in society they might not be “seen as a group deserving recognition”. Got that? As one Jew said in his advise to British Jews, “don’t dare fail.” They get you for that. You’re swarthy, immigrant “vermin”, as one Manchester paper and the far-Right put it. And if you do well, you’re privileged whites who run the world, as the righteous Left have it (see above). The one thing you are always is a Jew. And racism is what leads to your murder.

Anorak

Posted: 3rd, March 2021 | In: Key Posts, News Comment | TrackBack | Permalink