Anorak News | Prints by Marius Rossillon – O’Galop, the artist who gave us Bibendum

Prints by Marius Rossillon – O’Galop, the artist who gave us Bibendum

Bibendum, aka The Michelin Man, was created by Marius Rossillon, aka O’Galop (1867-1946).

O’Galop began his career around 1893, drawing cartoons for magazines. He created his first advertisement Michelin in 1898 and would continue creating posters for the company featuring the character until 1911.

O’Galop was born in Lyon in 1867 and died in Carsac-Aillac in 1946.

Posted: 5th, March 2021