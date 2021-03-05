Anorak News | Covid-19 lockdown is an assault on the young – 4 in 10 oldies break the rules

Covid-19 lockdown is an assault on the young – 4 in 10 oldies break the rules

The house parties busted. The raves smashed. The kids turfed out of school. The young abused and attacked as criminals for getting on with their lives, drinking coffee whilst walking in the park embracing the day. All to save the old people and protect the NHS. Well – get this – now the aged have been jabbed, four in 10 over-80s have broken the lockdown rules since getting vaccinated. Are they being derided in Westminster, filmed by police drones and the monstered in the media? How many have been arrested and fined? None.

Four in 10 people aged over 80 have broken lockdown restrictions to meet up with people indoors since being vaccinated in the past three weeks, the ONS has found https://t.co/78AGrrQOYr — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 4, 2021

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) find that 43 per cent over 80s say that since receiving the jab, they had met someone indoors who was not in their support bubble. And around 41 per cent said they had seen more people since being immunised.

And the young? Nothing. They lost. Just abysmal.

Anorak

Posted: 5th, March 2021 | In: News Comment | TrackBack | Permalink