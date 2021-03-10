Anorak News | Joe Biden Forgets…

Joe Biden Forgets…
Type ‘Joe Biden forgets’ into Google and you get a slew of results. Many of us forget things, especially when under pressure. But when you’re leader of the free world, a sharp mind is useful. Here’s a quick round up of what Joe Biden has forgotten:
Biden Forgets… The Name of His Defense Secretary
Joe Biden Forgets What Year It Is
Joe Biden Forgets What Year It It II (see it here)
Joe Biden Forgets… Donald Trump
We’ve been here before:
Posted: 10th, March 2021 | In: News, Politicians Comment | TrackBack | Permalink