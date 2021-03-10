Anorak News | Joe Biden Forgets…

Joe Biden Forgets…

Type ‘Joe Biden forgets’ into Google and you get a slew of results. Many of us forget things, especially when under pressure. But when you’re leader of the free world, a sharp mind is useful. Here’s a quick round up of what Joe Biden has forgotten:

Biden Forgets… The Name of His Defense Secretary

Joe Biden Forgets What Year It Is

Joe Biden forgets what century it is:



“In 1918… excuse me in 2018…”

pic.twitter.com/hGgoTUt6VG — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 7, 2020

Joe Biden Forgets What Year It It II (see it here)

Joe Biden Forgets… Donald Trump

We’ve been here before:

