Anorak News | Video : Through Cricklewood on a London Trolleybus in the 1950s

Video : Through Cricklewood on a London Trolleybus in the 1950s

London from the 660 Trolleybus, NW2 – 1957 pic.twitter.com/9eV75uqBZA — Flashbak.com (@aflashbak) March 18, 2021

This fabulous video was taken from the top of the 660 trolleybus from Hammersmith to North Finchley in 1957. We start at the junction of Cricklewood Lane and Edgeware Road and head down to cross Hendon Way (now a six-lane motorway and back then running single lane traffic) to Child’s Hill.

Trolleybuses served the London Passenger Transport Area from 1931 til 1962. The London system was the world’s largest, reaching 1,811 trolleybuses on 68 routes.

