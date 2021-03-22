Anorak News | How I got scammed by the Royal Mail postage fee scammers

How I got scammed by the Royal Mail postage fee scammers

“I mentioned yesterday that I’d been scammed out of every penny I had,” tweets Emmeline Hartley. “Thought I’d post what happened in case it helps anyone avoid being in the same position. Please save the lectures, I don’t think it’s possible for me to feel any stupider.”

She’s brave for sharing this. It could happen to any one of us. Here’s how the Safe Account scam works:

Can’t something be done to stop these scams? These criminals are utter ****s!.

