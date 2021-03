David Lammy: The Englishman’s Englishman on LBC

David Lammy, the shadow justice secretary, is a good listen on his LBC radio phone-in show. The other day a caller named ‘Jean’ took the trouble to tell Lammy that his Afro-Caribbean heritage barred him from being English. Lammy was born in London. He’s as English as they come. Just cock and ear to how measured and polite he is. How very, well, English.

Anorak

