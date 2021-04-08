Anorak News | The Glorious 12th: Metro tabloid creates contender for worst front-page headline of all time

The Glorious 12th: Metro tabloid creates contender for worst front-page headline of all time

Riots in Northern Ireland. But not to worry because you can get some noodles on Monday. It’s the ‘Glorious 12th’ in The Metro. Yeah, really. Who writes The Metro’s front page? Who edits the thing? Mind blowing!

For anyone not au fait with what The Glorious 12th means – especially if you hang those words beneath a picture of violence in Northern Ireland – here goes. Wikipedia:

A contender, then, for the worst front-page headline of all time.

Anorak

