Anorak News | After Hartlepool one Labour MP wants a return to Jeremy Corbyn’s shredded 2019 manifesto

After Hartlepool one Labour MP wants a return to Jeremy Corbyn’s shredded 2019 manifesto

Labour have lost Hartlepool to the Conservatives in a by-election. Jill Mortimer won the vote. She becomes the first Tory MP for Hartlepool since the constituency was formed in 1974. It has returned a Labour MP in every vote since. On Twitter, Labour MP Richard Burgon wants party leader Keir Starmer to go back to the good old days of Labour under his mate Jeremy Corbyn. He’s the bloke who in 2019 led the party to their worst defeat in 84 years. Burgon has a plan:

Incredibly disappointing defeat in Hartlepool.



We are going backwards in areas we need to be winning.



Labour's leadership needs to urgently change direction.



It should start by championing the popular policies in our recent manifestos – backed by a large majority of voters. — Richard Burgon MP (@RichardBurgon) May 7, 2021

Maybe if Labour stopped talking less about Gaza and more about Grimsby, appealed to the woking class and not just the middle-class woke, they might attract more votes?

Anorak

Posted: 7th, May 2021 | In: News, Politicians Comment | TrackBack | Permalink