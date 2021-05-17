Anorak News | Israel: Leicester deputy police and crime commissioner wants British Jews to condemn Israel

Israel: Leicester deputy police and crime commissioner wants British Jews to condemn Israel

On Twitter, Kirk Master (@KirkMasterLC) has something to say about the fighting in Israel and Gaza. A little background about Kirk from his Twitter profile: “Make the change and change…. Assistant City Mayor/Deputy Police & Crime Commissioner Leicester – Free Palestine.” Here goes:

Both politically and as a community member, I will be working on the following:

•A request for all councils to raise the Palestinian flag over their Town Halls in solidarity with the Palestinian struggles. •Labour and other political parties to condemn the occupation and killings, and the selling of arms to Israel with letters to the Prime Minister and Keir Starmer UN/EU

•The city and other councils to review Israeli products supporting apartheid regimes via procurement trawls. • Request a joint statement from the Jewish and Muslim faith leaders of the city to condemn the killings of the innocent and Palestinian people. •Our communities to show their support by displaying the Palestinian flag everywhere. • Ask our Faith Council to produce a statement condemning the Israelis occupation and apartheid. •This is not against our Jewish brothers and sisters whom many stand by our sides. This is against Crimes towards humanity that cannot be ignored.

•And for us ALL to not be silent/silenced. We can all Stand up!

Gaza #Standup #Palestine

Cllr Kirk Master

In other news: apologies from British Jews, both secular and rabbinical, for the fighting and bad behaviour in other foreign countries, like Syria, China, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen and Burma, are welcomed.

Anorak

