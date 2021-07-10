Anorak News | Cool Cats & Red Devils – brilliant photographs of British football fans in the 1970s

Cool Cats & Red Devils – brilliant photographs of British football fans in the 1970s

Iain S P Reid’s fantastic photos of British football fans in the 1970s are going to be in our new book. You can back Cool Cats & Red Devils at the Kickstarter. Please do. 15% of all profits from both the prints and the book go to Melanoma UK.

Rewards are cool – with a choice of any of these great, very high-quality prints.

Cool Cats & Red Devils – the book.

