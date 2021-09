Georg Bartisch’s fabulous eye surgery illustrations from the 16th Century

The Kilroy supercut is must-see TV

After Afghanistan and the War on Terror: US State Department works hard for US State Department

Jean Paul Belmondo – ‘Everyone wants to say he’s flattened Belmondo.’

Ode to a Highflying Bird – Charlie Watts’ Jazz Book

When and why Charlie Watts punched Mick Jagger, by Keith Richards

20 years of nailing it Afghanistan – watch four culpable US presidents bullshit the world

How to be good at body language and make other people listen and obey