Anorak News | ‘Boris Johnson look-a-like’ jailed for theft in Yorkshire

‘Boris Johnson look-a-like’ jailed for theft in Yorkshire

Boris Johnson ‘look-a-like’ Jason Watson has been jailed. Unless Jason is running the country and the Prime Minister is now giving her Majesty no end of pleasure for the next ten months…? No.



Watson, 43, a serial burglar, was found with 1,280 in cash stashed down the front of his trousers. He’d burgled the House of Panini in Hull, East Yorkshire, grabbing a handbag containing £1,280.

Watson and his accomplice Adrian Awty, 45, also stole keys, bank cards and a pair of Vivienne Westwood earrings on September 28.

Watson then made his escape by concealing the money down the front of his trousers. However, he and an accomplice were later identified and arrested by police.

Anorak

Posted: 4th, November 2021 | In: Key Posts, News, Strange But True Comment | TrackBack | Permalink