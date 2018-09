The Dash Between: let’s make Rob Bremner’s stunning photographs of Liverpool in the 1980s and 90s a book

Rob Bremner’s photographs of Liverpool in the 1980s and 1990s are terrific. Bluecoat Press are raising money to turn Roy’s pictures into a book. Called The Dash Between, the book is nearly at its Kickstarter target – you can make a pledge here.

Via Flashbak, which has more photos.

